International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/eu-mulls-reconnecting-russian-agricultural-bank-to-swift-via-subsidiary---reports-1111632719.html
EU Mulls Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT Via Subsidiary - Reports
EU Mulls Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT Via Subsidiary - Reports
The European Union is looking into the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international payment system through the creation of a subsidiary to safeguard the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is due to expire on July 17, the British newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.
2023-07-03T06:04+0000
2023-07-03T06:04+0000
istanbul grain deal
russian agricultural bank (rusag)
the united nations (un)
turkiye
black sea
swift
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_04bab363a6ed52770f561930de617338.jpg
The plan, proposed by Moscow at the UN-brokered negotiations, would allow the Russian Agricultural Bank to set up a subsidiary for payments related to grain exports via SWIFT, with the move being assessed by EU officials for its legality and feasibility, the newspaper reported. The report said that the proposal had been discussed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week and was seen as the "least worst option" for extending the deal. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the grain deal for 60 days, until July 17. The deal is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part — the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years — envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russia-should-have-long-ago-canceled-grain-deal-as-its-terms-were-never-met-1110144514.html
turkiye
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b573d7d426544d5c3522bf59932bbd7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
istanbul grain deal, swift, russian bank swift, russian agricultural bank, black sea grain deal
istanbul grain deal, swift, russian bank swift, russian agricultural bank, black sea grain deal

EU Mulls Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT Via Subsidiary - Reports

06:04 GMT 03.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is looking into the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international payment system through the creation of a subsidiary to safeguard the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is due to expire on July 17, the British newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.
The plan, proposed by Moscow at the UN-brokered negotiations, would allow the Russian Agricultural Bank to set up a subsidiary for payments related to grain exports via SWIFT, with the move being assessed by EU officials for its legality and feasibility, the newspaper reported.
The report said that the proposal had been discussed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week and was seen as the "least worst option" for extending the deal.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the grain deal for 60 days, until July 17.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Russia 'Should Have Long Ago Canceled' Grain Deal as Its Terms 'Were Never Met'
6 May, 14:36 GMT
The deal is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part — the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years — envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала