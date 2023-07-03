https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/hunter-biden-allegedly-filmed-himself-smoking-crack-behind-the-wheel-of-a-car-1111630948.html

Hunter Biden Allegedly Filmed Himself Smoking Crack Behind the Wheel of a Car

Alleged images from Hunter Biden's laptop reveal him smoking crack from behind the wheel of a car, and racing over 150 miles per hour to Las Vegas to entertain himself with prostitutes.

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, allegedly filmed himself smoking crack cocaine while driving. The incident reportedly took place in 2018, the same year he photographed himself driving 172 miles per hour (MPH) in a Porsche while on his way to Las Vegas for what appears to have been a planned orgy.The now 53-year-old is seen in alleged photos flashing what appears to be a crack pipe, and smoking the addictive drug while driving through a residential area in Arlington Virginia, in early June of 2018.The photos the reported information is based on come from a website called BidenLaptopMedia.com which was created by Marco Polo, a right-wing nonprofit group spearheaded by Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to former President Donald Trump.The group released thousands of photos revealing intensely personal, and troubling images of Hunter Biden’s sex and drug history.Nearly two months after he photographed himself smoking crack while driving, Hunter Biden allegedly snapped a photo of himself driving 172 MPH to Las Vegas in early August of 2018. In the series of released images include messages between Hunter Biden and what seem to be multiple prostitutes whom he was inviting to share his hotel hot tub with.“I don't have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit. But I don't have any money to buy one so then I'm just going to have to be naked right?” wrote one woman to the president’s son.“Sorry I’m not trying to tell you what to do here. But you even offered me more money this morning and I didn’t take it or ask and trust me I needed it. But I like you I think you’re a great person and we are very similar and have a lot in common.”While his two reckless driving incidents did not appear to result in any harm to him or others, the first son admitted to a similar driving incident in the past, in his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things”. In the memoir, he wrote that he had “nodded off behind the wheel” while driving under the influence on a highway.“Waking up an instant later, I found myself in midair, the car having jumped a soft curb on the passing lane and soaring at eighty miles an hour into a cloudless blue sky, heading into the gulch that divided I-10,” he wrote of the incident that took place outside Palm Springs, California.“The car spun into the westbound lanes–the same direction as the oncoming traffic. Miraculously, there was a gap in the traffic until my car stopped dead in the emergency lane, hissing and coughing.”Hunter Biden, who has recently agreed to plead guilty to federal tax and firearm charges, is now facing a defamation suit filed by John Paul Mac Isaac, who owns the Delaware computer repair shop where the “laptop from hell” was left. Isaac filed his lawsuit in 2019, months after Hunter Biden failed to retrieve his laptop.

