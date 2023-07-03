International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/iranian-culture-minister-arrives-in-moscow---embassy-1111647982.html
Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy
Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy
Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has arrived in Moscow with a delegation for an official visit, on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials.
2023-07-03T23:10+0000
2023-07-03T23:10+0000
russia
iran
russia
moscow
cultural ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg
"Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation arrived in Moscow this afternoon. They were met by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev," the embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel. Esmaili arrived in Russia on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials, including Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, according to the statement. Moscow and St. Petersburg will be hosting Iran's cultural week, which will start on July 4. The two countries will launch a project for an exchange of cultural events between Russia and Iran.
iran
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_524:0:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6023aa10c68c627288bd441a0a76acd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, russia, iran-russia relations, iran's cultural week, moscow, st. petersburg
iran, russia, iran-russia relations, iran's cultural week, moscow, st. petersburg

Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy

23:10 GMT 03.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has arrived in Moscow with a delegation for an official visit, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow said on Monday.
"Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation arrived in Moscow this afternoon. They were met by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev," the embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.
Esmaili arrived in Russia on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials, including Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, according to the statement.
Moscow and St. Petersburg will be hosting Iran's cultural week, which will start on July 4. The two countries will launch a project for an exchange of cultural events between Russia and Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала