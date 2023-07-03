https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/iranian-culture-minister-arrives-in-moscow---embassy-1111647982.html
Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy
Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy
Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has arrived in Moscow with a delegation for an official visit, on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials.
2023-07-03T23:10+0000
2023-07-03T23:10+0000
2023-07-03T23:10+0000
russia
iran
russia
moscow
cultural ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg
"Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation arrived in Moscow this afternoon. They were met by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev," the embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel. Esmaili arrived in Russia on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials, including Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, according to the statement. Moscow and St. Petersburg will be hosting Iran's cultural week, which will start on July 4. The two countries will launch a project for an exchange of cultural events between Russia and Iran.
iran
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_524:0:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6023aa10c68c627288bd441a0a76acd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, russia, iran-russia relations, iran's cultural week, moscow, st. petersburg
iran, russia, iran-russia relations, iran's cultural week, moscow, st. petersburg
Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has arrived in Moscow with a delegation for an official visit, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow said on Monday.
"Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation arrived in Moscow this afternoon. They were met by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev," the embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.
Esmaili arrived in Russia on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials, including Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, according to the statement.
Moscow and St. Petersburg will be hosting Iran's cultural week, which will start on July 4. The two countries will launch a project for an exchange of cultural events between Russia and Iran.