https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/jailed-gaddafis-son-hospitalized-in-lebanon-due-to-hunger-strike---reports-1111631703.html
Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports
Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports
Hannibal Gaddafi began his hunger strike last month to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.
2023-07-03T03:57+0000
2023-07-03T03:57+0000
2023-07-03T03:57+0000
world
hannibal gaddafi
muammar gaddafi
muammar gaddafi
libya
libya after gaddafi
hunger strike
hunger strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111631545_0:304:2000:1429_1920x0_80_0_0_49db05c35719bfb9a696e5e17bda31e6.jpg
Last month, Gaddafi’s son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday that Hannibal suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition. Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syrian-Lebanese border after he and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111631545_0:117:2000:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_54d58b360ca012caa795b2182ac2752b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hannibal gaddafi, hunger strike, lebanon, muammar gaddafi
hannibal gaddafi, hunger strike, lebanon, muammar gaddafi
Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been hospitalized in critical condition due to his hunger strike at the prison of the Lebanese internal security forces, Al-Hadath TV reports citing informed sources.
Last month, Gaddafi’s son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.
Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday that Hannibal suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syrian-Lebanese border after he and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.