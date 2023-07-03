https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/jailed-gaddafis-son-hospitalized-in-lebanon-due-to-hunger-strike---reports-1111631703.html

Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports

Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports

Hannibal Gaddafi began his hunger strike last month to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.

2023-07-03T03:57+0000

2023-07-03T03:57+0000

2023-07-03T03:57+0000

world

hannibal gaddafi

muammar gaddafi

muammar gaddafi

libya

libya after gaddafi

hunger strike

hunger strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111631545_0:304:2000:1429_1920x0_80_0_0_49db05c35719bfb9a696e5e17bda31e6.jpg

Last month, Gaddafi’s son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday that Hannibal suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition. Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syrian-Lebanese border after he and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.

libya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hannibal gaddafi, hunger strike, lebanon, muammar gaddafi