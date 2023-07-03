International
Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports
Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports
Hannibal Gaddafi began his hunger strike last month to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.
Last month, Gaddafi’s son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday that Hannibal suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition. Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syrian-Lebanese border after he and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.
Jailed Gaddafi’s Son Hospitalized in Lebanon Due to Hunger Strike - Reports

03:57 GMT 03.07.2023
Hannibal Gadhafi, son of ousted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, watches an elite military unit exercise in Zlitan, Libya, Sept. 25, 2011. Hannibal Gadhafi who has been held in Lebanon for more than seven years began a hunger strike Saturday, June 3, 2023, to protest his detention without trial, his lawyer said.
Hannibal Gadhafi, son of ousted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, watches an elite military unit exercise in Zlitan, Libya, Sept. 25, 2011. Hannibal Gadhafi who has been held in Lebanon for more than seven years began a hunger strike Saturday, June 3, 2023, to protest his detention without trial, his lawyer said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
© AP Photo / Abdel Magid al-Fergany
DOHA (Sputnik) - The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been hospitalized in critical condition due to his hunger strike at the prison of the Lebanese internal security forces, Al-Hadath TV reports citing informed sources.
Last month, Gaddafi’s son Hannibal went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration without trial in Lebanon since 2015, his lawyer said.
Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday that Hannibal suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level because of the hunger strike and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Hannibal Gaddafi was captured on the Syrian-Lebanese border after he and his family received political asylum in Syria following the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.
