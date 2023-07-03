https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/losses-from-riots-in-france-estimated-at-1bln--1111647235.html

Losses From Riots in France Estimated at $1Bln

Losses From Riots in France Estimated at $1Bln

The losses from the ongoing riots in France are estimated at over one billion euros ($1.09 billion), including over 200 retail outlets which had been plundered, over 300 banking centers destroyed and 250 vendor kiosks damaged.

2023-07-03T20:57+0000

2023-07-03T20:57+0000

2023-07-03T20:57+0000

world

france

riots in france

plundering

looting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111646682_0:155:2981:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_3d05cdc200bcd2a96014ebe32160b75e.jpg

"It is too early to give you the exact figures yet, but we're talking here over one billion euros, not including tourist industry losses," Roux de Bezieux said in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien. He added that according to his data, over 200 retail outlets had been plundered, over 300 banking centers destroyed and 250 vendor kiosks damaged by the rioters. France has been on edge since last Tuesday, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters. Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions and injuries to police officers.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, riots, riots in france, plundering, looting