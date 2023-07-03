https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/online-vote-opens-on-2023-andrei-stenin-contest-website-1111637475.html

Online Vote Opens on 2023 Andrei Stenin Contest Website

Online Vote Opens on 2023 Andrei Stenin Contest Website

In the first week of July, online voting began on the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest website in Russian and English. As is traditional, internet users will be able to choose the best photo or a series from among those shortlisted by the international jury.

The winning work will be the one that receives the most votes. To take part in the vote, choose the photo or the series you like best and click the icon next to it. You do not need to have a social media account to vote. The vote will run until 23:59 (Moscow time) on July 31. The winner of the online vote will be announced in early August, and the photographer of the most popular shot on the internet will receive a contest certificate. Prize-winners from the shortlist, as well as the Grand Prix winner, will be announced by the contest’s organizing committee in September on http://stenincontest.com. Future plans include launching a traditional road show of the winners in cities around the world before the end of the year. About the contest The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us. General media partners: VGTRK (National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online-platform (Russia), Rossiya-Kultura TV channel (Russia), Moskva-24 TV channel (Russia). International media partners: Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa). ANA (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily (China), The Paper (China), Al Mayadeen (Lebanon). Industry partners: Russian Union of Journalists (Russia), YOung JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), Photo-study.ru (Russia).

