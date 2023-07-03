https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/pope-francis-condemns-quran-burning-in-sweden-1111647849.html

Pope Francis Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden

Pope Francis Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden

Pope Francis condemned the burning of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque, saying that freedom of speech cannot be used as an excuse. The pope joins other officials across the globe who have condemned the act.

"I feel anger and disgust at these actions. Any book that people consider sacred should be treated with reverence as a sign of respect for believers. Freedom of expression should never be used as an excuse to scorn others," the Pope said in an interview with the Al-Ittihad newspaper. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."

