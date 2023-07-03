International
Pope Francis Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
Pope Francis Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
Pope Francis condemned the burning of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque, saying that freedom of speech cannot be used as an excuse. The pope joins other officials across the globe who have condemned the act.
"I feel anger and disgust at these actions. Any book that people consider sacred should be treated with reverence as a sign of respect for believers. Freedom of expression should never be used as an excuse to scorn others," the Pope said in an interview with the Al-Ittihad newspaper. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."
Pope Francis Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden

22:57 GMT 03.07.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Pope Francis - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis on Monday condemned the burning of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque, saying that freedom of speech cannot be used as an excuse to disrespect other religions.
"I feel anger and disgust at these actions. Any book that people consider sacred should be treated with reverence as a sign of respect for believers. Freedom of expression should never be used as an excuse to scorn others," the Pope said in an interview with the Al-Ittihad newspaper.
On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."
The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm sparked a wave of condemnation around the world. Iraq has called on Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
World
Sweden's Recent Quran Burning to Further Imperil NATO Bid
11:41 GMT
