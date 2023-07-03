https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/residents-of-japanese-island-of-kyushu-advised-to-evacuate---report-1111632179.html

Residents of Japanese Island of Kyushu Advised to Evacuate - Report

Heavy rains in the southwest of Japan, in particular on the island of Kyushu, have increased the risks of flooding.

Heavy rains in the southwest of Japan, in particular on the island of Kyushu, have increased the risks of flooding. Kyodo reported on Monday that about 360,000 people in the city of Kumamoto received evacuation notices as the threat level was at four (out of five). Local TV reported on Monday that nearly 145,000 people in three prefectures in Kyushu (Oita, Kumamoto and Fukuoka) received evacuation notices. In Fukuoka Prefecture, more than 115,000 residents of the city of Kurume received such recommendations.

