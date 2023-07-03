International
Residents of Japanese Island of Kyushu Advised to Evacuate - Report
Residents of Japanese Island of Kyushu Advised to Evacuate - Report
Heavy rains in the southwest of Japan, in particular on the island of Kyushu, have increased the risks of flooding.
Heavy rains in the southwest of Japan, in particular on the island of Kyushu, have increased the risks of flooding. Kyodo reported on Monday that about 360,000 people in the city of Kumamoto received evacuation notices as the threat level was at four (out of five). Local TV reported on Monday that nearly 145,000 people in three prefectures in Kyushu (Oita, Kumamoto and Fukuoka) received evacuation notices. In Fukuoka Prefecture, more than 115,000 residents of the city of Kurume received such recommendations.
Residents of Japanese Island of Kyushu Advised to Evacuate - Report

04:59 GMT 03.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / STRPart of a handrail sits submerged after the Shirakawa River in the city of Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, rose following heavy rains across the Japanese island of Kyushu on June 30, 2023.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people on the island of Kyushu in Japan have received evacuation recommendations, local media reported.
Heavy rains in the southwest of Japan, in particular on the island of Kyushu, have increased the risks of flooding.
Kyodo reported on Monday that about 360,000 people in the city of Kumamoto received evacuation notices as the threat level was at four (out of five).
Local TV reported on Monday that nearly 145,000 people in three prefectures in Kyushu (Oita, Kumamoto and Fukuoka) received evacuation notices.
In Fukuoka Prefecture, more than 115,000 residents of the city of Kurume received such recommendations.
