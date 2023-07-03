https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/scientists-uncover-likely-cause-of-megalodons-extinction-1111641195.html

Scientists Uncover Likely Cause of Megalodon's Extinction

Scientists Uncover Likely Cause of Megalodon's Extinction

Simply put, the high food intake necessitated by megalodon’s metabolism made these gigantic apex predators vulnerable to changes in populations of the prey large enough to sustain them.

2023-07-03T14:34+0000

2023-07-03T14:34+0000

2023-07-03T14:34+0000

beyond politics

shark

species

extinction

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111233182_22:0:778:425_1920x0_80_0_0_8b94b3d05a1ab8facc169fa79ba8ad72.jpg

Researchers have suggested that megalodon sharks had a higher body temperature than other sharks, which might explain their extinction. The findings come in a study published last week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal and are based on an analysis of fossilized remains of megalodon teeth.The researchers thus postulate that megalodon, with its considerable size and regional endothermy, not to mention the shark’s “top trophic-level diet,” likely had to face “high bioenergetic demands.”Therefore, this “precarious energetic balance,” as the team puts it, likely became imperiled “when productive coastal shelf habitats diminished and there were accompanying shifts in prey landscapes due to Pliocene sea-level changes.”Simply put, the high food intake necessitated by megalodon’s metabolism made these gigantic apex predators vulnerable to changes in populations of the prey large enough to sustain them – caused, for example, by climate change - which likely contributed to these sharks’ eventual extinction about 3.6 million years ago.The team also postulated that their findings help showcase how “marine apex predators such as O. megalodon were not immune to the effects of climate change, highlighting the need for conservation efforts to protect modern shark species, including the great white shark.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/apocalyptic-combo-science-finds-evidence-of-dual-mass-extinction-prior-to-dinosaur-die-off-1109294212.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

megalodon extinction, megalodon extinction cause