US Debt Ticking Time Bomb

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with legendary investor Jim Rogers about how US debt could spark a global recession worse than 2008, why China is overtaking the US and Europe economically, and what a post-dollar future could look like.

In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with legendary investor Jim Rogers about how US debt could spark a global recession worse than 2008, why China is overtaking the US and Europe economically, and what a post-dollar future could look like.

“In 1983, the United States was still a creditor nation. Now the United States is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world,” Jim Rogers said. So, sure, things feel okay at the moment, but that moment is not going to last forever. Somebody has got to pay this debt.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

