New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
US Debt Ticking Time Bomb
US Debt Ticking Time Bomb
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with legendary investor Jim Rogers about how US debt could spark a global recession worse than 2008, why China is overtaking the US and Europe economically, and what a post-dollar future could look like.
US Debt Ticking Time Bomb
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with legendary investor Jim Rogers about how US debt could spark a global recession worse than 2008, why China is overtaking the US and Europe economically, and what a post-dollar future could look like.
"In 1983, the United States was still a creditor nation. Now the United States is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world," Jim Rogers said. So, sure, things feel okay at the moment, but that moment is not going to last forever. Somebody has got to pay this debt."
US Debt Ticking Time Bomb

05:05 GMT 03.07.2023
New Rules
US Debt Ticking Time Bomb
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with legendary investor Jim Rogers about how US debt could spark a global recession worse than 2008, why China is overtaking the US and Europe economically, and what a post-dollar future could look like.
“In 1983, the United States was still a creditor nation. Now the United States is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world,” Jim Rogers said. So, sure, things feel okay at the moment, but that moment is not going to last forever. Somebody has got to pay this debt.”
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
