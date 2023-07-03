https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/watch-russian-tank-unleash-hell-upon-ukrainian-strongpoint-1111633754.html
Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold
Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.
2023-07-03T07:40+0000
2023-07-03T07:40+0000
2023-07-03T08:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian ministry of defense
russia
tank
fighting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111633446_28:0:1624:898_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5b16f1cf88f275efc5f9fc4105774c.png
In one instance, Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such engagements take place.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111633446_227:0:1424:898_1920x0_80_0_0_50c85d5822baaf623c50de0d3b22fca0.png
Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo
Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo
2023-07-03T07:40+0000
true
PT1M21S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian tanks in action
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian tanks in action
Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold
07:40 GMT 03.07.2023 (Updated: 08:18 GMT 03.07.2023)
Even as NATO-supplied Western military hardware to the Zelensky regime goes up in smoke, failing to become a game changer in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, the Kiev regime's forces continue to learn the hard way just how deadly and efficient the weaponry wielded by the Russian forces can be.
In one instance, Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.
A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such engagements take place.