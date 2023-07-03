International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold
Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.
In one instance, Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such engagements take place.
Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo
Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo
Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold

© Sputnik
Even as NATO-supplied Western military hardware to the Zelensky regime goes up in smoke, failing to become a game changer in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, the Kiev regime's forces continue to learn the hard way just how deadly and efficient the weaponry wielded by the Russian forces can be.
In one instance, Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.
A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such engagements take place.
