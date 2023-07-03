https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/watch-russian-tank-unleash-hell-upon-ukrainian-strongpoint-1111633754.html

Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold

Watch Russian Tank Unleash Hell Upon Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.

2023-07-03T07:40+0000

2023-07-03T07:40+0000

2023-07-03T08:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian ministry of defense

russia

tank

fighting

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111633446_28:0:1624:898_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5b16f1cf88f275efc5f9fc4105774c.png

In one instance, Russian tanks managed to swiftly wipe out a Ukrainian strongpoint by utilizing different types of ammunition such as guided, high-explosive and fragmentation shells to inflict maximum damage on enemy personnel and hardware.A short video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how such engagements take place.

russia

2023

News

en_EN

Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo

Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo

2023-07-03T07:40+0000

true

PT1M21S