https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/yellen-to-visit-china-starting-july-6-1111631128.html

Yellen to Visit China Starting July 6

Yellen to Visit China Starting July 6

The US treasury secretary will travel to China this week to discuss a range of issues with Chinese officials, telling a news source on Wednesday that she hopes to re-establish contacts between the two countries.

2023-07-03T03:15+0000

2023-07-03T03:15+0000

2023-07-03T03:15+0000

americas

us

china

us-china relations

janet yellen

janet yellen

us department of treasury

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2c07e08fa5c56faad51d794769acaa.jpg

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from July 6-9 for meetings with senior PRC officials," the Treasury Department said on Sunday, adding that "Yellen’s travel follows [US] President [Joe] Biden’s directive after his meeting with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] last November to deepen communication between the U.S. and the PRC on a range of issues, including on the global macroeconomy and financial developments." Yellen plans to discuss the US-China relationship with Chinese officials, the release specified. On Wednesday, Yellen told US broadcaster MSNBC that she hoped her upcoming visit to China would help Beijing and Washington re-establish contacts between leaders and senior officials of the two countries, as well as ensure "healthy competition." The US treasury secretary is going to be the second Biden administration official to travel to Beijing after a souring in relations between the two countries. Earlier in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

americas

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us treasury secretary, china, us, us-china relations, janet l. yellen, us department of treasury