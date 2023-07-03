International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/yellen-to-visit-china-starting-july-6-1111631128.html
Yellen to Visit China Starting July 6
Yellen to Visit China Starting July 6
The US treasury secretary will travel to China this week to discuss a range of issues with Chinese officials, telling a news source on Wednesday that she hopes to re-establish contacts between the two countries.
2023-07-03T03:15+0000
2023-07-03T03:15+0000
americas
us
china
us-china relations
janet yellen
janet yellen
us department of treasury
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2c07e08fa5c56faad51d794769acaa.jpg
"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from July 6-9 for meetings with senior PRC officials," the Treasury Department said on Sunday, adding that "Yellen’s travel follows [US] President [Joe] Biden’s directive after his meeting with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] last November to deepen communication between the U.S. and the PRC on a range of issues, including on the global macroeconomy and financial developments." Yellen plans to discuss the US-China relationship with Chinese officials, the release specified. On Wednesday, Yellen told US broadcaster MSNBC that she hoped her upcoming visit to China would help Beijing and Washington re-establish contacts between leaders and senior officials of the two countries, as well as ensure "healthy competition." The US treasury secretary is going to be the second Biden administration official to travel to Beijing after a souring in relations between the two countries. Earlier in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c98aea97358569b7db7ea47ff93e938d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury secretary, china, us, us-china relations, janet l. yellen, us department of treasury
us treasury secretary, china, us, us-china relations, janet l. yellen, us department of treasury

Yellen to Visit China Starting July 6

03:15 GMT 03.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to China this week to discuss a range of issues, including global challenges, with Chinese officials, the US Department of the Treasury informs.
"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from July 6-9 for meetings with senior PRC officials," the Treasury Department said on Sunday, adding that "Yellen’s travel follows [US] President [Joe] Biden’s directive after his meeting with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] last November to deepen communication between the U.S. and the PRC on a range of issues, including on the global macroeconomy and financial developments."
Yellen plans to discuss the US-China relationship with Chinese officials, the release specified.
"While in Beijing, Secretary Yellen will discuss with PRC officials the importance for our countries – as the world’s two largest economies – to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges," the Treasury Department said.
On Wednesday, Yellen told US broadcaster MSNBC that she hoped her upcoming visit to China would help Beijing and Washington re-establish contacts between leaders and senior officials of the two countries, as well as ensure "healthy competition."
The US treasury secretary is going to be the second Biden administration official to travel to Beijing after a souring in relations between the two countries. Earlier in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала