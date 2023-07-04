International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head
At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic
At least two children are among the injured.Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.
At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, said Wednesday.
At least two children are among the injured.

"Late in the evening, the enemy carried out fierce strikes on residential areas and a hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeysky district of [Makeevka] ... At the moment, we are aware of 25 injured people, including two wounded children — a 2-years-and-9-months-old girl and a boy aged 7. All of them are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that a number of civilian buildings, including residential buildings, a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, have been damaged.

Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.
