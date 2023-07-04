https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/at-least-25-people-injured-in-ukraines-strike-in-makeevka-city---dpr-acting-head-1111666275.html
At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head
At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic... 04.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-04T21:51+0000
2023-07-04T21:51+0000
2023-07-04T21:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
denis pushilin
ukraine
dpr
sputnik
telegram
donetsk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105020/11/1050201138_0:0:3224:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_0309b5e3610a5069d69b01ddcab17463.jpg
At least two children are among the injured.Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.
ukraine
dpr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105020/11/1050201138_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_662e51ab9878178afbc74cac0efa92a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
denis pushilin, ukraine, dpr, sputnik, telegram, donetsk people's republic
denis pushilin, ukraine, dpr, sputnik, telegram, donetsk people's republic
At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, said Wednesday.
At least two children are among the injured.
"Late in the evening, the enemy carried out fierce strikes on residential areas and a hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeysky district of [Makeevka] ... At the moment, we are aware of 25 injured people, including two wounded children — a 2-years-and-9-months-old girl and a boy aged 7. All of them are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that a number of civilian buildings, including residential buildings, a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, have been damaged.
Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.