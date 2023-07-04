https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/at-least-25-people-injured-in-ukraines-strike-in-makeevka-city---dpr-acting-head-1111666275.html

At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makeevka City - DPR Acting Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic... 04.07.2023

At least two children are among the injured.Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.

