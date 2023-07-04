https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/continued-us-weapons-flow-to-ukraine-endangers-the-world-1111646376.html

Continued US Weapons Flow to Ukraine Endangers The World

SCOTUS Strikes Down Student Loan Relief, America First Ideology and Foreign Policy, Mali Approves Constitutional Referendum

Continued US Weapons Flow To Ukraine Endangers The World SCOTUS Strikes Down Student Loan Relief, America First Ideology and Foreign Policy, Mali Approves Constitutional Referendum

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program, how this decision is going to affect the economy as debtors prepare to begin repayments starting in September, and how this will affect Joe Biden’s re-election campaign as the political system continues to deteriorate.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss the origins of the America First foreign policy ideology making a resurgence today and why the anti-war left would not ally themselves with its proponents, how America First proponents decide to wage war on workers in the US and on other targets such as migrants and China, and why this ideology is experiencing a resurgence as US support for the conflict in Ukraine continues to balloon.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the recently approved constitutional referendum in Mali and what it means for the current government in power there, the security issues that suppressed turnout in the vote and how that affects the characterization of the referendum outside of Mali, and how economic and security issues continue to weigh heavily on the consciousness of voters in Mail as UN peacekeepers have withdrawn from the country.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss a study documenting the use of Pentagon-contractor funded think tanks as authoritative sources on the conflict in Ukraine in the mainstream press and how that demonstrates the nature of propaganda in US media, the US considering sending cluster munitions to Ukraine despite the risk they pose to civilians and how that demonstrates the purpose of US support for the conflict in Ukraine, and the Pentagon reporting that the supposed Chinese balloon that captured media attention did not collect information while it was over the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

