https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/epp-party-draws-red-line-at-coalition-with-conservatives---secretary-general-1111666036.html

EPP Party Draws 'Red Line' at Coalition With Conservatives - Secretary General

EPP Party Draws 'Red Line' at Coalition With Conservatives - Secretary General

The secretary general of the European People's Party, Thanasis Bakolas, said that his party will not create a coalition with Conservatives to make a majority in the parliament.

2023-07-04T21:21+0000

2023-07-04T21:21+0000

2023-07-04T21:21+0000

world

ursula von der leyen

brussels

european parliament

european people’s party (epp)

giorgia meloni

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092345118_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df17d36ba4b4504aabf30c90e7650cda.jpg

The European Conservatives and Reformists party headed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reinforced its bid to build the next European Parliament majority after it converged with the right-wing ID group to become the fifth-biggest in the European Parliament. The EPP is the largest party in the European Parliament, the European Council and in the current European Commission. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are from the EPP.

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european people's party, epp, conservatives, parliament majority, will the european parliament have a majority