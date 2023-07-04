International
EPP Party Draws 'Red Line' at Coalition With Conservatives - Secretary General
EPP Party Draws 'Red Line' at Coalition With Conservatives - Secretary General
The secretary general of the European People's Party, Thanasis Bakolas, said that his party will not create a coalition with Conservatives to make a majority in the parliament.
The European Conservatives and Reformists party headed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reinforced its bid to build the next European Parliament majority after it converged with the right-wing ID group to become the fifth-biggest in the European Parliament. The EPP is the largest party in the European Parliament, the European Council and in the current European Commission. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are from the EPP.
21:21 GMT 04.07.2023
The new head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola makes a speech following her election in the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France on January 18, 2022.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The red lines of the European People's Party (EPP), which exclude any collaboration with the Conservatives. will remain intact after the European parliamentary elections in 2024, Thanasis Bakolas, the secretary general of the European People's Party, said at a conference in Brussels on Tuesday.
The European Conservatives and Reformists party headed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reinforced its bid to build the next European Parliament majority after it converged with the right-wing ID group to become the fifth-biggest in the European Parliament.
"It will not happen, the red lines are there. We are going to have the same lines after the elections," Bakolas said when asked if the EPP would form a coalition with the Conservatives to create a majority in the parliament.
The EPP is the largest party in the European Parliament, the European Council and in the current European Commission. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are from the EPP.
