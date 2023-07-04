https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/four-killed-in-shooting-in-philadelphia---reports-1111649877.html
Four Killed in Shooting in Philadelphia - Reports
Four Killed in Shooting in Philadelphia - Reports
Four people were killed in a shooting in Philadelphia. One of those killed is believed to be a teenager, police said, adding that a suspect, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle and a handgun, was taken into custody.
2023-07-04T03:07+0000
2023-07-04T03:07+0000
2023-07-04T03:07+0000
americas
philadelphia
mass shooting
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147686_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_01a9636b197ee64c2f943d6afb71fa17.jpg
According to the report, four others were injured after the Monday night shooting that occurred in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. One of those killed is believed to be a teenager, police said, adding that a suspect, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle and a handgun, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.At least six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, media reported.The shooting comes just a day after two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore during a block party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/authorities-announce-20000-reward-for-information-about-baltimore-shooting-suspects-1111646499.html
americas
philadelphia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147686_111:0:1000:667_1920x0_80_0_0_f25cdbbba21124852d33614fb28272ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shooting, mass shooting, philadelphia, us, united states
shooting, mass shooting, philadelphia, us, united states
Four Killed in Shooting in Philadelphia - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Philadelphia, the local branch of the ABC broadcaster reported.
According to the report, four others were injured after the Monday night shooting that occurred in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.
One of those killed is believed to be a teenager, police said, adding that a suspect, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle and a handgun, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
At least six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, media reported.
The shooting comes just a day after two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore during a block party.