France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party

The leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, said on Tuesday that France is taking in too many migrants.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is taking in too many migrants, leading to rising tensions and security risks, Jordan Bardella, the leader of the far-right National Rally party, said on Tuesday.
He added that he believed it was high time to give the French people control over their own country.
"Should we lead this country, we are going to carry out a policy that is radically opposed to the one that has been carried out for the last 30 years, which is based on ... accepting hundreds of thousands of people into our country every year. In a country that has received too many migrants, in saturated conditions, which obviously has led to increasing security tensions in countless neighborhoods," Bardella said on air of BFMTV during a visit to the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Francois Asselineau, a political expert and the head of French Eurosceptic party Popular Republican Union, has told Sputnik that the unwillingness of the Muslim population to integrate in France, communitarianism, the government's abandonment of the suburbs are all important factors in the current unrest in the country.
Last Tuesday, during a traffic stop in Nanterre, police shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager who allegedly refused to obey their orders. The incident sparked a wave of protests that later escalated into riots in several French cities, accompanied by looting and clashes with police. The French Interior Ministry said that hundreds of government buildings, shops and bank offices had been damaged and more than 3,000 people, many of them juveniles, had been detained.