https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/france-vs-iran-protests-yellen-in-china-ukraine-offensive-flops-1111648396.html

France vs Iran Protests; Yellen in China; Ukraine Offensive Flops

France vs Iran Protests; Yellen in China; Ukraine Offensive Flops

European leaders are taking a markedly different approach to the protests in France compared to their support for the Iranian protests over a woman's death in police custody.

2023-07-04T04:14+0000

2023-07-04T04:14+0000

2023-07-04T09:22+0000

the critical hour

radio

france

emmanuel macron

iran

janet yellen

cluster bombs

ukraine

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111648239_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a24644a7819abfc43aa067a04fe0dfa3.png

France versus Iran Protests; Yellen in China; Ukraine Offensive Flops European leaders are taking a markedly different approach to the protests in France compared to their support for the Iranian protests over a woman's death in police custody.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the French protests. European leaders are taking a markedly different approach to the protests in France compared to their support for the Iranian riots over a woman's death in police custody.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine's offensive is failing in all directions. Also, the US may provide Ukraine with сluster bombs.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Janet Yellen is taking a trip to China. Also, Wang Yi accuses the US of stoking tensions with Japan and South Korea.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss the US war machine. The US war machine has a long history of pointing its crosshairs at nations of color. Also, the military-industrial complex is setting the narrative for the Ukraine conflict.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has invaded the West Bank and killed a number of civilians. Also, Israel is getting a new fleet of F-35 planes.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US has admitted that the infamous Chinese balloon did not transmit any data and appears to have been as benign as the Chinese had claimed.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Janet Yellen is making her first trip to China. Also, the SCOTUS may preemptively ban a wealth tax.Teri Mattson, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK and podcast host for WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean, joins us to discuss Latin America. Indigenous women are leading the push to address corruption in Guatemala. Also, Argentina's ruling party is lining up behind Sergio Massa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

iran

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, unrest in france, french protests, ukraine's offensive, west bank violence, janet yellen to china, corruption in guatemala