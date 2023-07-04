FSB Detains LPR Resident Suspected of Espionage in Favor of Ukraine

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained a Ukrainian citizen in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), accused of espionage.
"The FSB in the Lugansk People's Republic has thwarted a criminal activity by a LPR resident, who is a Ukrainian citizen," the FSB said, adding that the a criminal case had been initiated against the suspect on charges of espionage. Since October 2022, the detainee had been collecting and sharing the information about deployment and movement of troops of LPR and Russian armed forces to help Ukrainian forces fight Russian troops participating in the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the FSB added. The investigation into the case was underway, it also stated. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian agression. After popular referendum, several new regions including Lugansk People`s Republic, joined Russia.
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained a Ukrainian citizen in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), accused of espionage.
"The FSB in the Lugansk People's Republic has thwarted a criminal activity by a LPR resident, who is a Ukrainian citizen," the FSB said, adding that the a criminal case had been initiated against the suspect on charges of espionage.
Since October 2022, the detainee had been collecting and sharing the information about deployment and movement of troops of LPR and Russian armed forces to help Ukrainian forces fight Russian troops participating in the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the FSB added.
The investigation into the case was underway, it also stated.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian agression. After popular referendum, several new regions including Lugansk People`s Republic, joined Russia.
