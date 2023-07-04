https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/german-defense-minister-says-poland-does-not-need-additional-nato-troops-1111650259.html

German Defense Minister Says Poland Does Not Need Additional NATO Troops

The Polish leadership regularly says Warsaw would like NATO to deploy as many of its troops as possible in the republic. In November of last year, Berlin offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units.

The Polish leadership regularly says Warsaw would like NATO to deploy as many of its troops as possible in the republic. "The Polish army has very effective Armed Forces and provides extensive support to Ukraine and the Baltic countries. Poland is also very effectively working to significantly increase its military potential. I have not had the impression that additional German troops are needed in Poland," Pistorius said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita. Berlin offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units after a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland and killed two people in November 2022.

