Growing Across Eurasia: Which Countries Want to Join SCO?
Growing Across Eurasia: Which Countries Want to Join SCO?
With Iran recently joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Belarus set to be elevated to a member state next year, the SCO continues to expand...
There are currently 12 dialogue partners in the SCO: Turkiye, Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal. Of these, Kuwait, Bahrain, Maldives, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar are new members, having started the procedure for joining last year. In addition, multiple countries including Turkiye, Afghanistan, and Mongolia have expressed interest in becoming full-fledged member states of the SCO.
Growing Across Eurasia: Which Countries Want to Join SCO?

20:02 GMT 04.07.2023 (Updated: 20:05 GMT 04.07.2023)
