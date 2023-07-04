https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/growing-across-eurasia-which-countries-want-to-join-sco-1111665310.html
There are currently 12 dialogue partners in the SCO: Turkiye, Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal. Of these, Kuwait, Bahrain, Maldives, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar are new members, having started the procedure for joining last year. In addition, multiple countries including Turkiye, Afghanistan, and Mongolia have expressed interest in becoming full-fledged member states of the SCO.
20:02 GMT 04.07.2023 (Updated: 20:05 GMT 04.07.2023)
With Iran recently joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Belarus set to be elevated to a member state next year, the SCO continues to expand, covering more than 40% of the world’s population.
There are currently 12 dialogue partners in the SCO: Turkiye, Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal. Of these, Kuwait, Bahrain, Maldives, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar are new members, having started the procedure for joining last year.
In addition, multiple countries including Turkiye, Afghanistan, and Mongolia have expressed interest in becoming full-fledged member states of the SCO.