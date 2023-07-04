https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/growing-across-eurasia-which-countries-want-to-join-sco-1111665310.html

Growing Across Eurasia: Which Countries Want to Join SCO?

With Iran recently joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Belarus set to be elevated to a member state next year, the SCO continues to expand... 04.07.2023, Sputnik International

There are currently 12 dialogue partners in the SCO: Turkiye, Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal. Of these, Kuwait, Bahrain, Maldives, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar are new members, having started the procedure for joining last year. In addition, multiple countries including Turkiye, Afghanistan, and Mongolia have expressed interest in becoming full-fledged member states of the SCO.

