Hunter Biden Visited White House Before Suspected Cocaine Found There

Hunter Biden Visited White House Before Suspected Cocaine Found There

The discovery of a white substance prompted the evacuation of the White House. Preliminary tests have shown that substance contained cocaine. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has a well documented history of taking drugs, and was in the White House shortly before the discovery.

Hunter Biden, who had previously admitted to a cocaine addiction, was in the White House on Friday before heading off to Camp David with his father for the holiday weekend, New York Post reported, adding that the substance was discovered in the residence's library on Sunday. The US government has not yet officially commented as to how the substance got to the White House grounds and who brought it there. The Washington Post reported earlier this Tuesday, citing sources, that the US Secret Service (USSS), which protects the country's president and high-ranking officials, is currently investigating the incident, and preliminary reports indicate that the substance is cocaine. A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance would be tested further and authorities were now trying to determine how it got into the White House. The substance posed no threat, the USSS said. The substance was found by USSS agents who patrolled the residence. US President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery and subsequent evacuation, according to the report. On Monday, the New York Post reported that another portion of Hunter Biden's personal photos was published, in which he posted videos of himself using drugs in a moving car and going at 172 miles per hour on a highway to Las Vegas.

