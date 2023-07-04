https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/irans-new-destroyer-equipped-with-hypersonic-weaponry--navy-commander-1111653172.html

Iran's New Destroyer Equipped With Hypersonic Weaponry – Navy Commander

Iran's New Destroyer Equipped With Hypersonic Weaponry – Navy Commander

A new Iranian warship that is expected to hit the seas in the near future will be equipped with hypersonic missiles, said Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

A new Iranian warship that is expected to hit the seas in the near future will be equipped with hypersonic missiles, Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has reportedly told local media.On Monday, Irani announced that the domestically-produced Jamaran-class destroyer Damavand-2 is going to be outfitted with both "defensive and offensive missiles."Irani also noted that "all the equipment installed on all other destroyers will be updated over time."Davamand-2 is reportedly expected to be deployed in the Caspian Sea in order to bolster the Iranian Navy’s northern fleet.Tehran has made considerable progress in the development of its defense industry, a move necessitated by the Western powers’ attempts to bar Iran from purchasing foreign armaments. Iran is also one of the world’s four countries that has a working model of hypersonic missile, alongside Russia, China and North Korea.

