Israel Airstrikes on Jenin, French Protests, Baltimore Shooting

It was a weekend of violence in several parts of the world, and US media reflects on strange personal decisions by the Biden family.

2023-07-04T04:44+0000

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss an update on the Ukrainian "offensive" as it enters its fifth week, CIA Director William Burns’ public trips to Kiev, whether there is any hope for a peace deal in the Ukraine conflict in the short-term, tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and civil unrest in France after a police officer killed a 17-year-old boy.Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition Jim Goodman discusses drought conditions in the Great Plains affecting wheat production in the United States, a dispute between the United States and Mexico over GMO corn grown north of the border, Tyson’s walking back it's no antibiotic use police in poultry production, and how corporate agribusiness has shut out smaller farmers.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses the Israeli military’s ongoing attack on the Jenin refugee camp as Palestinians combat occupation forces from Tel Aviv, the significance of Jenin to Palestinian resistance, a historic ramping up of violence in the West Bank in general, whether there’s any motivation to be an arbiter of peace in Washington or Beijing, an update on the controversial judicial reforms proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Vice President of the Maryland NAACP Joshua Harris discusses the tragic shooting in southern Baltimore at a community block party, the rising rate of gun violence among youth nationwide, how poverty and social alienation has increased youth gun use, and alternatives to violence mitigation programs.The Misfits also discuss an increase in maternal mortality rates, and new Chinese export restrictions on metals used for chip manufacturing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

