Israel Conducts One of Largest Operations in Jenin Since 2002, Hundreds of Soldiers Participating

Israel is conducing one of the largest security operations in Jenin in the West Bank since 2002, and several hundred soldiers are taking part in it, a spokeswoman of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Maria Michelson, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“The scale of the operation is very difficult to measure, but in terms of the number of forces involved, this has not happened since 2002. The operation involves several hundred military personnel from various services and units, including IDF soldiers, officers of the special forces of the border police (Yamam) and others,” Michelson said.According to IDF, Israeli security forces attacked the headquarters used by local militants in Jenin for planning terrorist attacks against Israel.Relations between Palestine and Israel were openly hostile since the latter was founded in 1948. Palestinians crave for diplomatic recognition on their independent state in the territories of West Bank, including Eastern Jerusalem (partially controlled by Israel), and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government is reluctant to recognize Palestine diplomatically and as independent political entity and proceeds with building settlements on disputed territories despite objections from the United Nations.

