MiG-31 Crashes During Drill Flight in Russian Far East
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A MiG-31 fighter-interceptor crashed during a planned flight without carrying munitions over the Avachinskiy Zaliv in the Russia's Kamchatka region. Search and rescue forces are looking for the crew of the aircraft, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.
"On July 4, a MiG-31 fighter crashed over the waters of the Avachinskiy Zaliv during a planned training flight in the Kamchatka Territory," the statement said.
Search and rescue forces of the Russian Pacific Fleet have been sent to the crash site and are searching for the crew, the ministry said, adding that the aircraft was performing its flight without ammunition.