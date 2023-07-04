International
NATO Extends Stoltenberg's Term Until October 2024
NATO Extends Stoltenberg’s Term Until October 2024
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that he will remain in the office until October 1, 2024.
"Honoured by #NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024. The transatlantic bond between Europe &amp; North America has ensured our freedom &amp; security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever," Stoltenberg tweeted.Jens Stoltenberg is a former Norwegian PM who serves as the 13thSecretary General of NATO since 2014. Ironically, as a youngster he participated in rallies against US war in Vietnam and advocated for Norway leaving NATO. In the beginning of his political career, he had regular contacts with Soviet diplomat who turned out to be KGB agent.
NATO Extends Stoltenberg’s Term Until October 2024

