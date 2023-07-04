https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/putin-chairs-online-meeting-with-russian-government-1111655303.html
Putin Chairs Online Meeting With Russian Government
The discussion will focus on social and economic development of new Russian regions with high-profile officials delivering their reports.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a virtual meeting with the government. It is expected that the meeting will propel the social and economic development of new Russian regions – the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye.High-ranking government officials, including Deputy Prime Ministers Marat Khusnullin and Alexander Novak and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov will deliver their reports. The regions joined Russia after popular referendums in the fall of 2022 amid the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine aimed to protect the people of Donbass from Kiev aggression.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The discussion will focus on social and economic development of new Russian regions with high-profile officials delivering their reports.
