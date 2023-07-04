https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/putin-thanks-sco-countries-for-supporting-russia-during-aborted-wagner-mutiny-1111653378.html

Putin Thanks SCO Countries for Supporting Russia During Aborted Wagner Mutiny

Vladimir Putin thanked SCO nations for supporting Russia during aborted mutiny and stressed that Moscow highly appreciates this. He added that Russian people unanimously slammed actions of Wagner head and that they are more united than ever.

Commenting on the SCO role in the global affairs, Vladimir Putin stressed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is committed to creating a fair and just world order with the central role of the United Nations.The president added that Russia supports the SCO’s draft joint declaration, which "reflects consolidated approaches to international issues." He stressed that SCO will enhance security cooperation. Putin also said that Russia supports granting SCO membership to Belarus.On Most Pressing Foreign Policy IssuesMore and more geopolitical differences appear in the world, and the global security is deteriorating, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Putin told the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that it is playing more important role in maintaining stability on the global stage.The president also said that a hybrid war is ongoing against Russia at the moment."And now, in fact, a hybrid war is being waged against us, illegitimate sanctions against Russia are being used on an unprecedented scale," Putin said, adding that “anti-Russia” was being created near the country’s border out of Ukraine for a long time.On Trade Between Russia and ChinaVladimir Putin stressed that more than 80% of trade between Russia and China is carried out in national currencies.Vladimir Putin added that Russia confidently opposes Western sanctions and restrictions and will continue to do so.

