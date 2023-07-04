International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/russian-economy-keeps-recovering-despite-sanctions---prime-minister-at-meeting-with-putin-1111666521.html
Russian Economy Keeps Recovering Despite Sanctions - Prime Minister at Meeting With Putin
Russian Economy Keeps Recovering Despite Sanctions - Prime Minister at Meeting With Putin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin that the Russian economy continues its recovery despite Western sanctions.
2023-07-04T22:42+0000
2023-07-04T22:42+0000
russia
mikhail mishustin
russia
vladimir putin
russian economy under sanctions
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107809/68/1078096855_0:284:3054:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_cf6772a8a579fa27ac9b3bce56290e53.jpg
"The country's economy keeps recovering, I would even say, confidently, despite the sanctions, all the obstacles put in our country's way. Just now, while preparing for [a meeting with] you, I looked at the figures - for [the first] five months today our GDP growth amounted to 0.6 percent. But, what is very important, May on May is 5.4 percent," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the government is confident that in the absence of force majeure circumstances, by the year-end, GDP growth should exceed 2 percent.Mishustin also cited low unemployment and inflation rates as signs of a healthy Russian economy, noting that unemployment is around 3.1% and inflation is below 5% year on year.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107809/68/1078096855_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1412fe55b4d0ea1e70491ae32340783.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian sanctions, how is russia's economy, effect of sanctions on russia
russian sanctions, how is russia's economy, effect of sanctions on russia

Russian Economy Keeps Recovering Despite Sanctions - Prime Minister at Meeting With Putin

22:42 GMT 04.07.2023
© Sputnik / Дмитрий Астахов / Go to the mediabankRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting with members of the new national government at the Government's headquarter, in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2020.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting with members of the new national government at the Government's headquarter, in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
© Sputnik / Дмитрий Астахов
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian economy keeps recovering despite sanctions, GDP growth for the first five months of 2023 totaled 0.6 percent, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
"The country's economy keeps recovering, I would even say, confidently, despite the sanctions, all the obstacles put in our country's way. Just now, while preparing for [a meeting with] you, I looked at the figures - for [the first] five months today our GDP growth amounted to 0.6 percent. But, what is very important, May on May is 5.4 percent," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He said the government is confident that in the absence of force majeure circumstances, by the year-end, GDP growth should exceed 2 percent.
Mishustin also cited low unemployment and inflation rates as signs of a healthy Russian economy, noting that unemployment is around 3.1% and inflation is below 5% year on year.
"Regarding inflation, you know all the figures very well, at the beginning of July it was 3.4 percent. Year on year... it will not exceed 5 percent, according to experts. We will be watching," Mishustin said. "[A]nd the labor market. Here you know the situation well. Let's say, the historical unemployment rate of 3.1-3.2 percent," Mishustin noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала