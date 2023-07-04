https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/russian-economy-keeps-recovering-despite-sanctions---prime-minister-at-meeting-with-putin-1111666521.html

Russian Economy Keeps Recovering Despite Sanctions - Prime Minister at Meeting With Putin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin that the Russian economy continues its recovery despite Western sanctions.

russia

mikhail mishustin

russia

vladimir putin

russian economy under sanctions

economy

"The country's economy keeps recovering, I would even say, confidently, despite the sanctions, all the obstacles put in our country's way. Just now, while preparing for [a meeting with] you, I looked at the figures - for [the first] five months today our GDP growth amounted to 0.6 percent. But, what is very important, May on May is 5.4 percent," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the government is confident that in the absence of force majeure circumstances, by the year-end, GDP growth should exceed 2 percent.Mishustin also cited low unemployment and inflation rates as signs of a healthy Russian economy, noting that unemployment is around 3.1% and inflation is below 5% year on year.

russian sanctions, how is russia's economy, effect of sanctions on russia