Russian Economy Keeps Recovering Despite Sanctions - Prime Minister at Meeting With Putin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin that the Russian economy continues its recovery despite Western sanctions.
"The country's economy keeps recovering, I would even say, confidently, despite the sanctions, all the obstacles put in our country's way. Just now, while preparing for [a meeting with] you, I looked at the figures - for [the first] five months today our GDP growth amounted to 0.6 percent. But, what is very important, May on May is 5.4 percent," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the government is confident that in the absence of force majeure circumstances, by the year-end, GDP growth should exceed 2 percent.Mishustin also cited low unemployment and inflation rates as signs of a healthy Russian economy, noting that unemployment is around 3.1% and inflation is below 5% year on year.
"The country's economy keeps recovering, I would even say, confidently, despite the sanctions, all the obstacles put in our country's way. Just now, while preparing for [a meeting with] you, I looked at the figures - for [the first] five months today our GDP growth amounted to 0.6 percent. But, what is very important, May on May is 5.4 percent," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He said the government is confident that in the absence of force majeure circumstances, by the year-end, GDP growth should exceed 2 percent.
Mishustin also cited low unemployment and inflation rates as signs of a healthy Russian economy, noting that unemployment is around 3.1% and inflation is below 5% year on year.
"Regarding inflation, you know all the figures very well, at the beginning of July it was 3.4 percent. Year on year... it will not exceed 5 percent, according to experts. We will be watching," Mishustin said. "[A]nd the labor market. Here you know the situation well. Let's say, the historical unemployment rate of 3.1-3.2 percent," Mishustin noted.