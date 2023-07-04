https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/the-founding-fathers-would-be-sick-at-the-state-america-is-in-today-1111647606.html
The Founding Fathers Would Be Sick at the State America Is in Today
The Founding Fathers Would Be Sick at the State America Is in Today
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including AOC calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices, and thirty people shot at a Baltimore party.
2023-07-04T04:04+0000
2023-07-04T04:04+0000
2023-07-04T09:16+0000
the backstory
airport
nuclear fusion
nascar
dnc
durham report
france
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111647449_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_415007cf148f0b827c4f3d5810f3d9fa.png
The Founding Fathers Would be Sick at the State America is in Today
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including AOC calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices, and thirty people shot at a Baltimore party.
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Where is America Going ?, Supporting Julian Assange, and Organizing on Social MediaMelik Abdul - Political Analyst, Republican Strategist, and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Nascar in Chicago, The DNC is Bypassing Iowa & New Hampshire, and Joe Biden's Failing HealthIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about what the left gets right about right-wingers, focusing on solutions, and Trump's friends in office are now his political enemies. Caleb talked about the reasons Kamala Harris was picked as Joe Biden's Vice President and the things Donald Trump has learned out of office. Caleb described the need to build new cities in America and the divisions within American society.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the popularity of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in the polls, and what the voters want from the next President. Melik discussed the Republican polling for the 2024 nominee and how the other candidates will attack Donald Trump. Melik explained how terrible Joe Biden has been over the last few months and Biden's mental stability in question.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111647449_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a084bc0aeea33692abf1fad50f48c53.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
the backstory, julian assange, nascar in chicago, joe biden's health, kamala harris, robert f. kennedy jr.
the backstory, julian assange, nascar in chicago, joe biden's health, kamala harris, robert f. kennedy jr.
The Founding Fathers Would Be Sick at the State America Is in Today
04:04 GMT 04.07.2023 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 04.07.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including AOC calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices, and thirty people shot at a Baltimore party.
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Where is America Going ?, Supporting Julian Assange, and Organizing on Social Media
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Republican Strategist, and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Nascar in Chicago, The DNC is Bypassing Iowa & New Hampshire, and Joe Biden's Failing Health
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about what the left gets right about right-wingers, focusing on solutions, and Trump's friends in office are now his political enemies. Caleb talked about the reasons Kamala Harris was picked as Joe Biden's Vice President and the things Donald Trump has learned out of office. Caleb described the need to build new cities in America and the divisions within American society.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the popularity of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in the polls, and what the voters want from the next President. Melik discussed the Republican polling for the 2024 nominee and how the other candidates will attack Donald Trump. Melik explained how terrible Joe Biden has been over the last few months and Biden's mental stability in question.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.