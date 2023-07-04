https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/the-founding-fathers-would-be-sick-at-the-state-america-is-in-today-1111647606.html

The Founding Fathers Would Be Sick at the State America Is in Today

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including AOC calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices, and thirty people shot at a Baltimore party.

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Where is America Going ?, Supporting Julian Assange, and Organizing on Social MediaMelik Abdul - Political Analyst, Republican Strategist, and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Nascar in Chicago, The DNC is Bypassing Iowa & New Hampshire, and Joe Biden's Failing HealthIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about what the left gets right about right-wingers, focusing on solutions, and Trump's friends in office are now his political enemies. Caleb talked about the reasons Kamala Harris was picked as Joe Biden's Vice President and the things Donald Trump has learned out of office. Caleb described the need to build new cities in America and the divisions within American society.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the popularity of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in the polls, and what the voters want from the next President. Melik discussed the Republican polling for the 2024 nominee and how the other candidates will attack Donald Trump. Melik explained how terrible Joe Biden has been over the last few months and Biden's mental stability in question.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

