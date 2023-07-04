International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/two-drones-shot-down-in-moscow-no-casualties-or-damage-1111650155.html
Two Drones Shot Down in Moscow, No Casualties or Damage
Two Drones Shot Down in Moscow, No Casualties or Damage
The two drones were shot down, and fell to an open field in New Moscow.
2023-07-04T03:44+0000
2023-07-04T03:44+0000
russia
uav
uav
drone
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111519273_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e29f2f0539d7033a1ba815b759c437c6.jpg
"Two UAVs were shot down near the locality of Valuyevo in New Moscow. They fell in an open field. There were no casualties or damage," the spokesman said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111519273_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc9e55f48fc046f77927957f16bfa873.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drones, russia, new moscow, uavs
drones, russia, new moscow, uavs

Two Drones Shot Down in Moscow, No Casualties or Damage

03:44 GMT 04.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Mayshev / Go to the mediabankThe concept of Russian Civil UAV
The concept of Russian Civil UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Mayshev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two drones were shot down in Moscow, there were no casualties or damage, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.
"Two UAVs were shot down near the locality of Valuyevo in New Moscow. They fell in an open field. There were no casualties or damage," the spokesman said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала