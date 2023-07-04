https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/two-drones-shot-down-in-moscow-no-casualties-or-damage-1111650155.html
Two Drones Shot Down in Moscow, No Casualties or Damage
The two drones were shot down, and fell to an open field in New Moscow.
"Two UAVs were shot down near the locality of Valuyevo in New Moscow. They fell in an open field. There were no casualties or damage," the spokesman said.
drones, russia, new moscow, uavs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two drones were shot down in Moscow, there were no casualties or damage, a spokesman for emergencies services told Sputnik.
"Two UAVs were shot down near the locality of Valuyevo in New Moscow. They fell in an open field. There were no casualties or damage," the spokesman said.