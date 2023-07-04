International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UAV Attack on Moscow Impossible Without Help of US, NATO to Kiev- Russian Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the drone attack on Moscow would not be possible without the assistance of US and NATO forces.
Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region. In May two UAVs were used to attack the Kremlin, they were both shot down and did not cause any injuries.
19:13 GMT 04.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The drone attack on Moscow would have been impossible without the help of the United States and NATO to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region.
"Such attacks would not have been possible without the help of the United States and its NATO allies to the Kiev regime, who continue to pump it with weapons, including UAVs, train drone operators and provide intelligence information necessary for the commission of such crimes, including images of the Earth's surface obtained with the help of civilian and military satellites. All this makes Washington and its satellites complicit in the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts planned and committed by Kiev with Western money using Western weapons," the statement said.
In May two UAVs were used to attack the Kremlin, they were both shot down and did not cause any injuries.
