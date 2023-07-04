https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/uav-attack-on-moscow-impossible-without-help-of-us-nato-to-kiev--russian-foreign-ministry-1111665426.html

UAV Attack on Moscow Impossible Without Help of US, NATO to Kiev- Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the drone attack on Moscow would not be possible without the assistance of US and NATO forces.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital close to the Vnukovo Airport, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region. In May two UAVs were used to attack the Kremlin, they were both shot down and did not cause any injuries.

