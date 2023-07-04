https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/us-condemns-hong-kongs-bounty-for-information-on-8-democracy-activists-1111649751.html

US Condemns Hong Kong’s Bounty for Information on 8 Democracy Activists

The US has condemned the issuance by Hong Kong police of an international bounty that would lead to the arrest of eight alleged pro-democracy activists. The department believes that the application creates a "dangerous precedent".

"The United States condemns the Hong Kong Police Force’s issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists who no longer live in Hong Kong," the statement said on Monday. The State Department believes that the extraterritorial application of the Hong Kong National Security Law creates a "dangerous precedent" threatening human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world, the statement said. The United States is calling on the Hong Kong government to immediately withdraw the reward and "respect other countries’ sovereignty," the statement added. Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Hong Kong police offered HK$1 million ($127,603) rewards for each of seven men and one woman who reside today in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

