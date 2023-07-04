https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/us-condemns-hong-kongs-bounty-for-information-on-8-democracy-activists-1111649751.html
US Condemns Hong Kong’s Bounty for Information on 8 Democracy Activists
US Condemns Hong Kong’s Bounty for Information on 8 Democracy Activists
The US has condemned the issuance by Hong Kong police of an international bounty that would lead to the arrest of eight alleged pro-democracy activists. The department believes that the application creates a "dangerous precedent".
2023-07-04T02:43+0000
2023-07-04T02:43+0000
2023-07-04T02:43+0000
americas
us
china
hong kong
activist
rights activist
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283098_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47520085ef1a97010fea1df6ff0fd37a.jpg
"The United States condemns the Hong Kong Police Force’s issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists who no longer live in Hong Kong," the statement said on Monday. The State Department believes that the extraterritorial application of the Hong Kong National Security Law creates a "dangerous precedent" threatening human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world, the statement said. The United States is calling on the Hong Kong government to immediately withdraw the reward and "respect other countries’ sovereignty," the statement added. Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Hong Kong police offered HK$1 million ($127,603) rewards for each of seven men and one woman who reside today in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
americas
china
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283098_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b4d7ea2bd899460156caf7d3836c55c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, united states, hong kong, china, human rights activists, us state department
us, united states, hong kong, china, human rights activists, us state department
US Condemns Hong Kong’s Bounty for Information on 8 Democracy Activists
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has condemned the issuance by Hong Kong police of an international bounty for information leading to an arrest of eight alleged pro-democracy activists who currently reside outside of the city, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"The United States condemns the Hong Kong Police Force’s issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists who no longer live in Hong Kong," the statement said on Monday.
The State Department believes that the extraterritorial application of the Hong Kong National Security Law creates a "dangerous precedent" threatening human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world, the statement said.
The United States is calling on the Hong Kong government to immediately withdraw the reward and "respect other countries’ sovereignty," the statement added.
Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Hong Kong police offered HK$1 million ($127,603) rewards for each of seven men and one woman who reside today in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.