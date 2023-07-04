https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/watch-russian-ka-52-chopper-reducing-ukrainian-tank-to-dust-1111660971.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Chopper Reducing Ukrainian Tank to Dust
Ka-52 was designed on the basis of another Russian helicopter known as Black Shark and became a scourge for enemy armored vehicles.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows a Ka-52 helicopter taking out a Ukrainian tank and two armored vehicles in South Donetsk. Ka-24 copters - AKA Alligators - were designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance and coordinate aerial attacks. However, these choppers are also armed with laser-guided missiles meant to destroy heavy armor – and this makes them an archenemy of Ukrainian tanks.The long-announced Kiev counteroffensive began almost a month ago and ran into stalwart Russian defenses, losing thousands of troops and hundreds of expensive Western tanks and armored vehicles. US and European tanks were considered by Ukrainian generals as "Wunderwaffe" (Wonder Weapon in German) but as recent events show, they burn as well as anything else.
