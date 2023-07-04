https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/watch-russian-tu-95ms-strategic-missile-carriers-fly-over-bering-sea-neutral-waters-1111662973.html
Watch Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters

Two Russian strategic missile carriers have conducted a 13-hour flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea near Alaska's western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said
"Two Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska," the ministry said in a statement.


