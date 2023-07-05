https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/fireworks-preparations-in-northeastern-texas-kill-one-injure-four-people-1111668595.html

Fireworks Preparations in Northeastern Texas Kill One, Injure Four People

One person was killed and another four injured after an accidental explosion of fireworks during preparations for the night's Fourth of July celebrations.

"The incident involved fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries. One person is deceased at the location, and four others are confirmed injured," US Media quoted the sheriff's office's statement as saying. The police responded to a "major fire" at the Firehouse 9 Farm venue in Gilmer around 10:30 a.m. local time (15:30 GMT). The police believe it was an incident during the preparation of fireworks for a Fourth of July event, as there was no indication of "foul play." The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating the incident, according to the statement.In 2022, there were 11 fireworks-related deaths in the United States, along with over 10,000 injures. Nearly 75% of fireworks-related accidents occurred on or around the Fourth of July.

