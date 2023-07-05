https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/five-rockets-fired-from-gaza-toward-israel-targets-intercepted---idf-responds-with-airstrikes-1111668122.html

Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel, Targets Intercepted - IDF Responds With Airstrikes

Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces responded with airstrikes.

"Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli territory. The Israeli army's air defense network successfully intercepted all rocket launches," the IDF said. It said sirens were heard earlier in an Israeli area near the Gaza Strip, including in the city of Sderot. The Israeli military has carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent rocket fire, the IDF said in a statement. The IDF specified that it hit a weapons factory and a facility for rocket manufacturing belonging to Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the IDF ended their counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank town of Jenin. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition. Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday to Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

