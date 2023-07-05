International
OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary General
OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary General
OPEC considers Russia to be an important ally in stabilizing the oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Sputnik on Wednesday.
OPEC considers Russia to be an important ally in stabilizing the oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Sputnik on Wednesday. Al Ghais also said that he plans to visit Russia and is likely to attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow scheduled for October.Vienna is hosting the eight OPEC International Seminar with high-level participants expected to focus on issues such as sustainable energy transition, energy security, investment, advanced technologies and economic diversification.
OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary General

18:48 GMT 05.07.2023
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, OPEC Secretary General said that he plans to visit Russia, and most likely will take part in the Russian Energy Week in Moscow in October.
OPEC considers Russia to be an important ally in stabilizing the oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Russia is an important country in the OPEC+ agreement [on the voluntarily oil output cuts] and has been working together with OPEC countries since 2017, together with Saudi Arabia, it heads the ministerial monitoring committee on production. Therefore, Russia is an ally in this agreement to preserve the stability of the oil markets," Al Ghais said.
Al Ghais also said that he plans to visit Russia and is likely to attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow scheduled for October.
Vienna is hosting the eight OPEC International Seminar with high-level participants expected to focus on issues such as sustainable energy transition, energy security, investment, advanced technologies and economic diversification.
