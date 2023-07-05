https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/opec-considers-russia-important-ally-in-stabilizing-oil-markets---secretary-general-1111683379.html

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary General

OPEC considers Russia to be an important ally in stabilizing the oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Sputnik on Wednesday.

OPEC considers Russia to be an important ally in stabilizing the oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Sputnik on Wednesday. Al Ghais also said that he plans to visit Russia and is likely to attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow scheduled for October.Vienna is hosting the eight OPEC International Seminar with high-level participants expected to focus on issues such as sustainable energy transition, energy security, investment, advanced technologies and economic diversification.

