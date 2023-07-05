https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/saudi-arabia-urges-iran-to-start-talks-on-demarcation-in-persian-gulf-1111674067.html
Saudi Arabia Urges Iran to Start Talks on Demarcation in Persian Gulf
Saudi Arabia Urges Iran to Start Talks on Demarcation in Persian Gulf
Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to engage in talks on demarcation of border maritime zone in the Persian Gulf, the state-run news agency has reported, citing a source in the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.
2023-07-05T11:14+0000
2023-07-05T11:14+0000
2023-07-05T11:14+0000
world
middle east
saudi arabia
kuwait
persian gulf
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106846/60/1068466093_0:168:3808:2310_1920x0_80_0_0_62c01b483b13c1ec0f6b4dfebd83db70.jpg
In March 2022, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the agreement, calling the deal illegal, while saying that Tehran also had a share in the field. Saudi Arabia has called on Iran to begin talks to determine the eastern border of the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait with the al-Durra field, the media said, citing the source. Resources in the zone are exclusive property of the two countries, and only Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have a right to develop and exploit them, the report added. Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed in March to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/building-brics-of-new-world-order-saudi-push-to-join-brics-bank-will-benefit-kingdom-world-1110778405.html
saudi arabia
kuwait
persian gulf
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106846/60/1068466093_254:0:3555:2476_1920x0_80_0_0_efa15a4de855327a66946f0c385b5534.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east tensions, saudi arabia, iran, kuwait, saudi-iran relations
middle east tensions, saudi arabia, iran, kuwait, saudi-iran relations
Saudi Arabia Urges Iran to Start Talks on Demarcation in Persian Gulf
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to engage in talks on demarcation of border maritime zone in the Persian Gulf, the state-run news agency has reported, citing a source in the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.
In March 2022, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the agreement, calling the deal illegal, while saying that Tehran also had a share in the field.
Saudi Arabia has called on Iran to begin talks to determine the eastern border of the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait with the al-Durra field, the media said, citing the source. Resources in the zone are exclusive property of the two countries, and only Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have a right to develop
and exploit them, the report added.
Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed in March to resume diplomatic ties
that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.