UK Lifts Sanctions on Russian Helicopter Parts Trader Sins Avia

The United Kingdom on Wednesday lifted financial sanctions imposed on Russian aviation sales company Sins Avia Trading House more than a year ago.

The Treasury said in an update to the UK's Myanmar sanctions list that Sins Avia, which sells spare parts for Russia-made Ka and Mi helicopters, was "no longer subject to an asset freeze." The US accused Sins Avia in June of last year of delivering spare parts and providing maintenance services to Myanmar’s armed forces following the 2021 military coup.

