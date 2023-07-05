https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/ups-teamsters-talks-collapse-weeks-before-potential-economy-paralyzing-strike-1111684736.html
UPS-Teamsters Talks ‘Collapse’ Weeks Before Potential Economy-Paralyzing Strike
UPS-Teamsters Talks ‘Collapse’ Weeks Before Potential Economy-Paralyzing Strike
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) announced on Wednesday that negotiations with United Parcel Service (UPS) had “collapsed,” with the labor union blaming UPS for refusing its “last, best, and final offer.”
2023-07-05T20:16+0000
2023-07-05T20:16+0000
2023-07-05T20:15+0000
americas
ups
contract
negotiations
union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111684578_0:193:2049:1345_1920x0_80_0_0_a415e4939731fc51a4848c07c7cd7fb3.jpg
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) announced on Wednesday that negotiations with the United Parcel Service (UPS) had “collapsed,” with the labor union blaming UPS for refusing its “last, best, and final offer.”According to a statement by the union, the talks ended around 4 a.m. on Wednesday after UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs” and which the union’s national committee unanimously rejected.In response, UPS accused the Teamsters of being the ones who quit the talks.In mid-June, the Teamsters, which represents 340,000 UPS workers, voted 97% to approve a strike beginning on August 1, when the current contract expires, if the global shipper hasn’t agreed to a new contract by then.Since then, the two sides have reached tentative agreements on a number of core disputes, including the union’s demand to abolish a two-tier pay system that saw drivers who work part-time in the warehouse and part-time as drivers being paid half the wages made by full-time dedicated drivers.A strike by the Teamsters would deal a devastating blow to the US economy, 6% of which is moved by the parcel service. In 1997, the Teamsters struck after contract negotiations with UPS collapsed, and the company agreed to meet all their demands after a 15-day-long shutdown.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111684578_62:0:1979:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_625b776fe392935a419651424825a94a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ups; teamsters; strike; contract; talks
ups; teamsters; strike; contract; talks
UPS-Teamsters Talks ‘Collapse’ Weeks Before Potential Economy-Paralyzing Strike
The economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic helped set off a new wave of union organizing and strike actions across the US, with unions springing up in new industries, such as restaurants and coffee houses. The period saw a wave of new billionaires created while record numbers of people were also suffering food and other material insecurities.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) announced on Wednesday that negotiations with the United Parcel Service (UPS) had “collapsed,” with the labor union blaming UPS for refusing its “last, best, and final offer.”
According to a statement by the union, the talks ended around 4 a.m. on Wednesday after UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs” and which the union’s national committee unanimously rejected.
“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers - they just don’t want to,” said IBT General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”
In response, UPS accused the Teamsters of being the ones who quit the talks.
"The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS's historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table," the company said.
In mid-June, the Teamsters, which represents 340,000 UPS workers, voted 97% to approve a strike beginning on August 1, when the current contract expires, if the global shipper hasn’t agreed to a new contract by then.
Since then, the two sides have reached tentative agreements on a number of core disputes, including the union’s demand to abolish a two-tier pay system that saw drivers who work part-time in the warehouse and part-time as drivers being paid half the wages made by full-time dedicated drivers.
Other issues at stake include the installation of air conditioning units in delivery trucks, retrofitting of trucks to reduce heat in them, and the elimination of driver-facing cameras.
A strike by the Teamsters would deal a devastating blow to the US economy, 6% of which is moved by the parcel service. In 1997, the Teamsters struck after contract negotiations with UPS collapsed, and the company agreed to meet all their demands after a 15-day-long shutdown.