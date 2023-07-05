https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/us-persecuting-citizens-for-alternative-position-on-ukraine-conflict---activist-1111667179.html

US Persecuting Citizens for Alternative Position on Ukraine Conflict - Activist

Alexander Ionov, a Russian human right's advocate and anti-globalists activist said that those with alternative views on the Ukraine conflict are being prosecuted in the United States.

"Americans today do not have legal, lawful and appropriate ways to fight in the information field for common sense on the Ukrainian issue," Ionov said. He noted that most of the accusations against him in the US were related to the expression of his opinion on Ukraine. The activist believes this process is needed to create a precedent to intimidate others, including Russians who live in the US. Ionov added that law enforcement officers can come to the home to those who express a different position, put them in handcuffs and take them to the police station, and in some cases threaten them with up to 10 years in jail. The US Department of Justice has offered a $10 million reward for evidence of meddling by Ionov or his alleged APSP associates. The indictment claims that Ionov helped fund a protest tour in 2016 in support of a petition criticizing the "genocide" of African people in the United States and directed the political campaign of a candidate for local office in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2019.

