https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/video-police-blast-water-cannons-against-protesters-in-tel-aviv-1111686997.html

Video: Police Blast Water Cannons Against Protesters in Tel Aviv

Video: Police Blast Water Cannons Against Protesters in Tel Aviv

Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters who had blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv in response to the removal of the city's police chief, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2023-07-05T23:05+0000

2023-07-05T23:05+0000

2023-07-05T23:04+0000

world

tel aviv

israel

protests

demonstration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111686838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7940fdc529c0a8f2f70ce3da282468f.jpg

Police are trying to forcefully push back the crowd that has gathered at an intersection near the governmental building, a few hours after Tel Aviv's District Police Commander Ami Eshed announced he was stepping down "failing to live up to expectations at the ministerial level." Protesters are erecting barricades and lighting fires on Tel Aviv's main highway. One of the demonstrators was injured during a confrontation with the police. The victim received medical assistance, the correspondent said. The Israeli police began detaining protesters on Tel Aviv's main highway, who have not dispersed for three hours. About 10 people have already been detained, the correspondent reported. Some protesters do not even run away to avoid the stream when water cannons are aimed at them. The city's main highway and nearby streets remain blocked. Hundreds of police officers have so far failed to contain the crowd, the correspondent reported.

tel aviv

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, tel aviv, avalon highway, district police commander ami eshed, protests, water cannons