Video: Police Blast Water Cannons Against Protesters in Tel Aviv
Video: Police Blast Water Cannons Against Protesters in Tel Aviv
Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters who had blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv in response to the removal of the city's police chief, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Police are trying to forcefully push back the crowd that has gathered at an intersection near the governmental building, a few hours after Tel Aviv's District Police Commander Ami Eshed announced he was stepping down "failing to live up to expectations at the ministerial level." Protesters are erecting barricades and lighting fires on Tel Aviv's main highway. One of the demonstrators was injured during a confrontation with the police. The victim received medical assistance, the correspondent said. The Israeli police began detaining protesters on Tel Aviv's main highway, who have not dispersed for three hours. About 10 people have already been detained, the correspondent reported. Some protesters do not even run away to avoid the stream when water cannons are aimed at them. The city's main highway and nearby streets remain blocked. Hundreds of police officers have so far failed to contain the crowd, the correspondent reported.
23:05 GMT 05.07.2023
