Watch Russian Anti-Tank Rapira Cannon in Combat Action

Ukrainian generals believed that Western tanks would be a game-changer that will turn the tide but looks like these machines burn as anything else.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the anti-tank Rapira cannon destroying Ukrainian mortar and tanks. Artillerymen often dub Rapira a “sniper rifle” for its preciseness and reliability. This cannon can fire up to six rounds in a minute and destroy targets at seven kilometers. Kiev's counteroffensive started a month ago and ran into stalwart Russian fortifications. Ukrainian forces failed to breach the defensive line, sacrificing personnel and losing a considerable number of tanks and armored vehicles.

