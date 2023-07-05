https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/watch-russian-artillery-wipe-out-ukrainian-command-post-in-special-op-zone-1111672846.html
Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Command Post in Special Op Zone
Extermination Ukrainian officers virtually beheads Kiev militants and weakens their morale that’s why it is one top priorities for Russian Armed Forces.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111670452_27:0:1670:924_1920x0_80_0_0_edd3568a3763ec24d4f9a1e2bdd99fb8.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage that shows artillerymen obliterating a Ukrainian command post with laser-guided Krasnopol missiles, which are specially designed to eliminate enemy tanks and fortresses with just one shot. To start off, the artillery crew pinpoints the target location and marks it with a laser designator. Then, the guided missile is fired and while in the air, it detects the radiant laser energy, which is reflected by the target. Then it zones in to fulfill the direct strike, eliminating the target.Krasnopol munitions proved to be quite instrumental during the Syria campaign. Russian peacekeepers used it to exterminate jihadists who attacked the international airport in Latakia. Now these projectiles defend the people of Donbass from attacks by Ukrainian militants, by wiping out tanks and command posts belonging to Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Command Post in Special Op Zone
Decapitating key military brass among the Kiev regime's radicals, weakens their morale, therefore this is one of the top priorities for Russia's armed forces.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage that shows artillerymen obliterating a Ukrainian command post with laser-guided Krasnopol missiles, which are specially designed to eliminate enemy tanks and fortresses with just one shot.
To start off, the artillery crew pinpoints the target location and marks it with a laser designator. Then, the guided missile is fired and while in the air, it detects the radiant laser energy, which is reflected by the target. Then it zones in to fulfill the direct strike, eliminating the target.
Krasnopol munitions proved to be quite instrumental during the Syria campaign. Russian peacekeepers used it to exterminate jihadists who attacked the international airport in Latakia.
Now these projectiles defend the people of Donbass from attacks by Ukrainian militants, by wiping out tanks and command posts belonging to Kiev's forces.