World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead

The Earth experienced the hottest temperature ever recorded over the past week with average global temperature reaching 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit) and the hottest day ever recorded on Monday, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP).

The Earth experienced the hottest temperature ever recorded over the past week with average global temperature reaching 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit) and the hottest day ever recorded on Monday, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). Though the NCEP climate forecast system analysis began in 1979, other data sets have allowed scientists to look further back and conclude that this day was warmer than any point since instrumental measurements began and probably for a long time before that as well, Rohde said. On Wednesday, a new study by the Nature Communications Journal warned of the likely increase of deadly record-breaking heat waves. Researchers said they have identified Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan and Central America as the places most likely to become "hot spots" for the heat waves.

