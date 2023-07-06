https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/activists-organize-for-cuba-to-be-taken-off-of-sponsors-of-terror-list-1111685978.html
Activists Organize for Cuba to Be Taken Off of Sponsors of Terror List
Activists Organize for Cuba to Be Taken Off of Sponsors of Terror List
Activists Call For Cuba To Be Removed From Terror List, Meta Introduces Twitter Competitor
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gail Walker, Executive Director of Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, and Calla Walsh, Co-chair of the National Network on Cuba to discuss recent demonstrations against Cuba’s placement on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, how this fits into the decades-long blockade on Cuba and the Biden administration’s refusal to take Cuba off the list, and how activists were arrested for attempting to speak with Senator Bob Menendez and advocate for a peaceful policy toward Cuba.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Meta’s announcement of the Threads app as a Twitter competitor as the latter company continues to limit access to the platform, the use of facial recognition technology by the TSA at airports, and the anticipated shutting down of Gfycat, a site which hosted popular reaction GIFs which were uploaded by users and how that demonstrates questions of ownership on the internet.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss Israel’s raid on the Jenin refugee camp, accusationf of planning an attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from both sides of the conflict, the breakdown in negotiations between the Teamsters union and UPS as the union prepares for a strike later this year, and and the naming of Elliott Abrams to a diplomatic panel despite his record on human rights.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:04 GMT 06.07.2023
