https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/activists-organize-for-cuba-to-be-taken-off-of-sponsors-of-terror-list-1111685978.html

Activists Organize for Cuba to Be Taken Off of Sponsors of Terror List

Activists Organize for Cuba to Be Taken Off of Sponsors of Terror List

Activists Call For Cuba To Be Removed From Terror List, Meta Introduces Twitter Competitor

2023-07-06T04:04+0000

2023-07-06T04:04+0000

2023-07-06T10:39+0000

by any means necessary

radio

cuba

twitter

palestine

ukraine

ups

israel

jenin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111685821_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_adb3594d19c867477852580302b4e8e0.png

Activists Organize For Cuba To Be Taken Off of Sponsors of Terror List Activists Call For Cuba To Be Removed From Terror List, Meta Introduces Twitter Competitor

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gail Walker, Executive Director of Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, and Calla Walsh, Co-chair of the National Network on Cuba to discuss recent demonstrations against Cuba’s placement on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, how this fits into the decades-long blockade on Cuba and the Biden administration’s refusal to take Cuba off the list, and how activists were arrested for attempting to speak with Senator Bob Menendez and advocate for a peaceful policy toward Cuba.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Meta’s announcement of the Threads app as a Twitter competitor as the latter company continues to limit access to the platform, the use of facial recognition technology by the TSA at airports, and the anticipated shutting down of Gfycat, a site which hosted popular reaction GIFs which were uploaded by users and how that demonstrates questions of ownership on the internet.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss Israel’s raid on the Jenin refugee camp, accusationf of planning an attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from both sides of the conflict, the breakdown in negotiations between the Teamsters union and UPS as the union prepares for a strike later this year, and and the naming of Elliott Abrams to a diplomatic panel despite his record on human rights.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

palestine

ukraine

israel

jenin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, blockade on cuba, us policy toward cuba, threads app, facial recognition technology, gfycat shutdown, israel’s raid on the jenin, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, elliott abrams