https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/bus-accident-in-southern-mexico-kills-29-people---oaxaca-state-interior-ministry-1111688796.html

Bus Accident in Southern Mexico Kills 29 People - Oaxaca State Interior Ministry

Bus Accident in Southern Mexico Kills 29 People - Oaxaca State Interior Ministry

A bus heading from Mexico's capital has crashed off of a road and into a ravine in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, having killed 29 people, the interior ministry of Oaxaca said Wednesday.

2023-07-06T03:51+0000

2023-07-06T03:51+0000

2023-07-06T03:49+0000

americas

mexico

oaxaca

death toll

bus accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105645/01/1056450142_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_4d78807f5b900ba3b435f0dab136f0bb.jpg

The prosecutor's office in Oaxaca said earlier in the day that 27 people had been killed and 17 more had been injured as a result of the bus crashing from a height of 10 meters (33 feet). The bus of the Yosondua company heading from Mexico City to the municipality of Santiago Yosondua in Oaxaca crashed into a ravine while it was parked near a local church, local media reported. The prosecutor's office specified that the crash could have been caused by a malfunction. The list of passengers, published by local media, showed that the bus was used by a group of Mexican tourists.

americas

mexico

oaxaca

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oaxaca, mexico, bus accident