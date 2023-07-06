https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/codepink-call-for-talks-on-ukraine-ceasefire-needed-unfortunate-us-blocks-efforts-1111707660.html

CodePink: Call for Talks on Ukraine Ceasefire Needed, Unfortunate US Blocks Efforts

CodePink: Call for Talks on Ukraine Ceasefire Needed, Unfortunate US Blocks Efforts

Co-founder of women-led peace group CODEPINK Medea Benjamin told Sputnik there is a need for a call for a ceasefire and talks in Ukraine and it is regrettable that Washington is preventing it.

2023-07-06T21:26+0000

2023-07-06T21:26+0000

2023-07-06T21:24+0000

world

code pink

medea benjamin

jens stoltenberg

ukraine

kiev

china

nato

political settlement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111562754_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_1298bd282c100791803668d1ff20bee6.jpg

"I think there needs to be a call for a ceasefire and negotiations and it's unfortunate that the United States has stymied this call," Benjamin said, recalling past negotiations and China's earlier proposal on the matter.Benjamin stressed peace activists have been supporting all of the calls for peace including by the six heads of states from Africa, the Pope, China as well as by Brazil. "All of these efforts are important, and we're trying to push our own government to get on board, to be part of pushing for a solution," she stressed, adding that she firmly opposes giving Kiev more possibilities to join NATO as it would prompt more issues. Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance was not ready to approve Ukraine's application right away, chiefly due to its active involvement in an armed conflict. Kiev has said it was hoping to receive a clear invitation to join the NATO bloc at the upcoming summit in Vilnius. Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains Russia made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/chinas-ukraine-peace-plan-platform-to-start-process-of-political-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict-1109984415.html

ukraine

kiev

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

medea benjamin, code pink, ukraine conflict, political settlement, nato, china proposal,